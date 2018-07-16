By Trend

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will hold joint military exercises, Kazakh media reported.

Uzbek Defense Minister Abdusalom Azizov is in Kazakhstan on a working visit, according to the report.

Azizov has already met with Kazakh Defense Minister Saken Zhasuzakov. During the meeting, the sides discussed preparations for the upcoming joint military exercises and promising areas for cooperation.

“I think this is just the beginning,” Saken Zhasuzakov added. “In the future, we will switch to holding exercises on a larger scale.”

Abdusalom Azizov said that holding regular meetings gives high impetus to the relations between the two countries’ armies.

Following the talks, Uzbek and Kazakh defense ministers signed a number of documents on cooperation in the defense sphere.

The Uzbek defense minister also familiarized with the process of training future officers of the Kazakh army.

As part of the official visit, the Uzbek delegation will visit other military facilities as well and take part in the active phase of the joint tactical and special exercises.

---

