The South Korea-Iran trade turnover amounted to $5.126 billion in January-June 2018, 16.5 percent less year-on-year, according to the latest data released by the Korean Customs Service.
The negative balance of South Korea in trade with Iran amounted to $1.68 billion during the first half of 2018.
South Korea exported $1.72 billion worth of goods to Iran in the six-month period, which is less by 15 percent compared to the same period of 2017.
Meanwhile, the country’s imports from Iran hit $3.4 billion in the same span of time, indicating a fall by 17 percent compared to January-June 2017.
Iran-South Korea trade in 2017-2018 (1,000 USD)
|
Month
|
2018
|
2017
|
Export change %
|
Import change %
|
Export
|
Import
|
Trade balance
|
Export
|
Import
|
Trade balance
|
1
|
312 115
|
521 811
|
- 209 696
|
327 842
|
785 219
|
-457 377
|
-5
|
-34
|
2
|
239 240
|
638 268
|
- 399 028
|
296 578
|
740 799
|
- 444 221
|
-19
|
-14
|
3
|
310 077
|
748 773
|
- 438 696
|
301 688
|
1 023 745
|
- 722 057
|
3
|
-27
|
4
|
238 068
|
664 285
|
- 426 217
|
371 711
|
610 414
|
- 238 703
|
-36
|
9
|
5
|
299 601
|
416 857
|
-117 256
|
370 263
|
450 133
|
- 79 870
|
-19
|
-7
|
6
|
322 704
|
413 391
|
- 90 687
|
366 342
|
491 416
|
-125 074
|
-12
|
-16
|
Total
|
1 721 805
|
3 403 385
|
- 1 681 580
|
2 034 424
|
4 101 726
|
- 2 067 302
|
-15
|
-17
The trade fall between the two countries comes after a huge rise in 2017. The Iran-South Korea trade volume hit $12 billion last year, witnessing a rise by 43.6 percent compared to 2016.
Iran-South Korea trade in 2016-2017 (1,000 USD)
|
2017
|
2016
|
Growth rate %
|
Export
|
Import
|
Export
|
Import
|
Export
|
Import
|
Total
|
4,021,060
|
7,989,300
|
3,716,566
|
4,647,659
|
92.43
|
58.17
South Korea imported $7.99 billion worth of commodities, including oil, from Iran in January-December 2017, which is more by 58 percent compared to the same period of 2016.
The country also exported $4 billion worth of goods to the Islamic Republic in the 12-month period, registering a 92 percent rise compared to 2016.