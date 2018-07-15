By Trend:

The South Korea-Iran trade turnover amounted to $5.126 billion in January-June 2018, 16.5 percent less year-on-year, according to the latest data released by the Korean Customs Service.

The negative balance of South Korea in trade with Iran amounted to $1.68 billion during the first half of 2018.

South Korea exported $1.72 billion worth of goods to Iran in the six-month period, which is less by 15 percent compared to the same period of 2017.

Meanwhile, the country’s imports from Iran hit $3.4 billion in the same span of time, indicating a fall by 17 percent compared to January-June 2017.

Iran-South Korea trade in 2017-2018 (1,000 USD)

Month 2018 2017 Export change % Import change % Export Import Trade balance Export Import Trade balance 1 312 115 521 811 - 209 696 327 842 785 219 -457 377 -5 -34 2 239 240 638 268 - 399 028 296 578 740 799 - 444 221 -19 -14 3 310 077 748 773 - 438 696 301 688 1 023 745 - 722 057 3 -27 4 238 068 664 285 - 426 217 371 711 610 414 - 238 703 -36 9 5 299 601 416 857 -117 256 370 263 450 133 - 79 870 -19 -7 6 322 704 413 391 - 90 687 366 342 491 416 -125 074 -12 -16 Total 1 721 805 3 403 385 - 1 681 580 2 034 424 4 101 726 - 2 067 302 -15 -17

The trade fall between the two countries comes after a huge rise in 2017. The Iran-South Korea trade volume hit $12 billion last year, witnessing a rise by 43.6 percent compared to 2016.

Iran-South Korea trade in 2016-2017 (1,000 USD)

2017 2016 Growth rate % Export Import Export Import Export Import Total 4,021,060 7,989,300 3,716,566 4,647,659 92.43 58.17

South Korea imported $7.99 billion worth of commodities, including oil, from Iran in January-December 2017, which is more by 58 percent compared to the same period of 2016.

The country also exported $4 billion worth of goods to the Islamic Republic in the 12-month period, registering a 92 percent rise compared to 2016.