By Trend

International exhibition company Iteca Exhibitions has closed the spring exhibition season in Uzbekistan. Eleven international exhibitions were held in the country during this period.

The most large-scale spring exhibitions were UzBuild, TIHE and WorldFood Uzbekistan. The exposition of each exhibition occupied more than 70 percent of the exhibition space of "UzExpoCentre".

A distinctive feature of the season was the increase in national and collective stands presented at the exhibitions, whose participation was organized in close cooperation with trade and economic missions of foreign countries. Germany, China, the Netherlands, UAE, Russia, Turkey, Finland, Czech Republic, etc. took part in the exhibitions with national stands, which indicates the interest of these countries in expanding economic relations, their readiness for cooperation in the implementation of new projects in Uzbekistan.

An exclusive system of express registration of visitors on site is present only at the exhibitions of Iteca Exhibitions company. It is complemented by a unique online registration service. This method allows for obtaining realistic statistics on visitors to exhibitions.

The number of visitors this year increased by 10.4 percent compared to last year and amounted to 41,690 people. Among them - 1,500 foreign visitors from 42 countries.

The most visited exhibitions of the spring season 2018 were: TIHE, UzBuild and WorldFood, the number of visitors of which accounted for 51.28 percent of the total number of visitors.

Top 3 neighboring countries among the visitors were Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Russia, while the most visitors from far-abroad countries were citizens of Turkey, China and the Netherlands.

The business program of exhibitions held by Iteca Exhibitions company has expanded. Conferences, seminars, workshops and B2B meetings were held as a part of the business program, and more than 4,000 people took part in them.

The importance of exhibitions held by Iteca Exhibitions company is evidenced by the active support and increased attention from the relevant ministries and departments.

Such a keen interest in exhibitions held by Iteca Exhibitions company shows their contribution and role in the expansion of the boundaries of interregional cooperation in various sectors of the economy.

This autumn, the company plans to hold 8 exhibition projects on the subject of textiles, textile equipment, packaging and printing, plastic and polymers, engineering, metallurgy, transport and logistics, safety and security.

