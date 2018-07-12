By Trend

Finnair has resumed flights on Astana-Helsinki route, the press service of Astana airport said in a message.

Flights will be performed from July to September 2018, twice a week - on Wednesdays and Fridays on Airbus 319 aircraft. Flight time will take four hours.

Finnair is the national carrier of Finland, the largest airline in the country. It is based in Helsinki-Vantaa Airport. The main shareholder of the company is the government of Finland.

In May 2018 Latvian AirBaltic has also started flights on a new route from the international airport of Riga to Almaty. Flights are performed three times a week by Bombardier CS300 aircraft.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz