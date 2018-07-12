By Trend

The National Bank of Tajikistan will adjust the exchange rate of somoni, the Tajik national currency, after its decline on the black market, Financial One online magazine reported.

In a statement, the National Bank of Tajikistan said that it wants to keep the difference between the official exchange rate and the rate on the black market within 2 percent.

The exchange rate of the US dollar against the somoni grew 4.5 percent in the black market in the first half of 2018, while the official exchange rate decreased 3.8 percent, according to the bank.

---

