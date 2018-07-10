By Trend

Kazakhstan's GDP increased by 4.1 percent in the first half of 2018, compared to the same period of the previous year, the Minister of Economy of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov said at a press conference, Kazakh media outlets reported.

In the first half of 2017 Kazakhstan's GDP growth rate amounted to 4.2 percent.

In early April, Kazakhstan increased its forecast for economic growth in 2018 to 3.8 percent, instead of previously approved 3.1 percent.

In 2017, Kazakhstan's GDP increased by four percent compared to a one-percent growth in the previous year.

---

