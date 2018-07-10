By Trend

In the 1H2018, the resident population of Tashkent grew by 0.9 percent (21,000 people) and amounted to 2,485,900 people, the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan reported.

As of July 1, 21,000 children were born in the capital of Uzbekistan. The birth rate per 1,000 people was 17.1 promille (0.6-promille increase).

The number of deaths was 8,000, 300 of which were children under the age of one year. The death rate was 6.5 promille (0.3-promille decrease).

The natural population growth of the city was 13,000 people (1,300-people increase).

In January-June 2018, the bodies of the registry office registered 7,700 marriages and 2,000 divorces. The marriage rate per 1,000 people was 6.2 promille (0.5-promille increase), with the divorce rate being 1.7 promille (0.2-promille increase).

In the 1H2018, the resident population of Uzbekistan grew by 0.7 percent (243,400 people) and amounted to over 32.9 million people

