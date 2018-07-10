By Trend

The U.S. Treasury Department announced on Monday that it has slapped sanctions on a Malaysia-based sales agent for having links with Mahan Air, an Iranian airline blacklisted by Washington, Xinxua reported.

Mahan Travel and Tourism was sanctioned for as it enabled Mahan Air's international operations, especially for "conducting financial transactions on behalf of the airline," the Treasury said in a statement, adding that Mahan Air was designated in October 2011 for providing support for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force.

The latest move by the department will freeze all the assets the designated entity may hold in the United States and generally prohibit U.S. individuals from doing business with it.

Washington has intensified its sanctions against Iranian entities and individuals after President Donald Trump's decision to exit the Iran nuclear deal in May, a move that has been criticized widely by the international community.

The United States announced earlier this month that part of the sanctions, which had been lifted under the nuclear deal, including targeting Iran's energy sector and petroleum-related transactions, will snap back in early November.

Iran's Petroleum Ministry announced Sunday that there has been no major change in Iran's production and export of crude oil despite the sanction threats.

---

