Russian tourists will be able to use their national currency - the ruble - in Turkey, Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said, Turkish media reported on May 11.

The minister said that the talks are underway between Turkey and Russia in this regard.

The Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry earlier told Trend that in March 2018, 97,438 tourists from Russia visited Turkey, which is 38,784 people more than in March 2017.

The share of Russian citizens in the total number of foreigners, who visited Turkey in March 2018 was 4.5 percent. In March 2017, the figure was 3.7 percent.

In March 2018, more than 2.879 million foreign tourists visited the country. In the first quarter of 2018, 7.263 million tourists visited Turkey.

Turkey's tourism income grew 31.3 percent in the first quarter of 2018 as compared to the same period last year.

The country's tourism income totaled $4.425 billion during the period. During the period, 76.1 percent of the total income accounted for foreign citizens and 23.9 percent accounted for the Turkish citizens living abroad.

