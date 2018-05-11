By Kamila Aliyeva

The number of newly created enterprises and organizations in Uzbekistan for January-April 2018 amounted to 20,700, which is 2,700 more than in the same period last year.

At the same time, the number of enterprises and organizations that ceased their activities, compared to the same period last year, decreased by 5.6 percent and amounted to 5,300, according to the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

As a result, the number of operating enterprises and organizations has increased by 15,100 since the beginning of the year (5.3 percent) and amounted to 300,600.

The largest share of operating enterprises and organizations was observed in Tashkent city (21.2%), as well as in Tashkent (9.5 percent), Fergana (8.9 percent) and Andijan (8.6 percent) regions.

In terms of activity types, the bulk of newly established enterprises falls on trade (4,228 units), industry (3,985 units), agriculture, forestry and fisheries (2,353 units), as well as construction (2,268 units) spheres. The smallest number is observed in the healthcare and social services (467 units), information and communication (482 units), as well as in transportation and storage (744 units).

The number of operating commercial enterprises and organizations as of May 1, 2018 amounted to 244,700, of which 71,200 units are private enterprises, 13,000 units - family enterprises, 153,200 units - limited liability companies, 600 units - joint-stock companies and 6,700 units - other enterprises.

As of May 1, 2018 in Uzbekistan, the number of operating enterprises with the participation of foreign capital was 5,978 units. Of these, joint ventures make some 3,314 units, while the number of foreign companies is 2,664.

According to the results of January-April 2018, 583 enterprises with the participation of foreign capital were newly established in the republic. In comparison with the previous year, the growth in the number of operating enterprises increased 2.6 times and amounted to 360 units.

