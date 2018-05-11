By Trend

The presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdgan, agreed in a phone conversation on Thursday to coordinate their further steps regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program, the Kremlin press service said, TASS reported.

"The situation, linked to United States’ unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program, was discussed. It was stressed that the JCPOA is of utmost importance for international and regional security and also for the global non-proliferation," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The sides also confirmed "Russia and Turkey’s determination for further cooperation with other participants of the Plan of Action and for coordination of measures in this context," the statement reads.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz