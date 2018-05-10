By Trend

Washington’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal serves as a cover for protectionist policy, which runs counter to the WTO rules, Russia’s Acting Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

"It arises many questions. As you know, European capitals, including Paris, have voiced extreme concern over the violation of the interests of French and European companies active in Iran as they now may face US sanctions," he added. "It is actually protectionism in disguise as these steps run totally counter to the WTO rules," Peskov pointed out.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, much work needs to be done in this regard, particularly by lawyers. "As far as we understand, our European counterparts intend to employ all the existing international mechanisms to protect their interests," he concluded.

