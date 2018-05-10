By Trend

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told reporters at a news conference following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov that the parties had failed to reach an understanding on the Skripal case, TASS reports.

"We also talked about the Skripal case," he said. "From our point of view, Russia has shown little willingness to take part in the constructive investigation of these acts. We reached no understanding here. We have different assessments, and we exchanged them."

---

