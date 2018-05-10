By Trend

National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) designs a schema for maintenance and growing of oil production in oil fields, Deputy of NIOC's Development and Engineering department Gholamreza Manouchehri during the 23rd Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition (Iran Oil Show-2018).

The project on maintenance and growing of oil production includes 35 sub-projects and may require $6 billion investment, Trend correspondent reported from the event.

Manouchehri added that the relevant tender procedures are being submitted with Iranian companies.

"We need 100 drilling rigs for the implementation of the project which is equivalent to the whole activated rigs in our country. Most of the rigs will be supplied by domestic producers," Manouchehri said.



The project is expected to reach significant progress in the upcoming year. The whole project is to be completed in 2 years.

"It seems that the project will have a great impact on the manufacturing industry of Iran, which could lead to opening of tens of thousands of new jobs," Manouchehri said.



He also stressed that 2018 is a very successful year for NIOC, adding that the company works on implementation of 80 projects, which are expected to be finalized in near future.

Exhibitors from 38 countries represent over 4,000 Iranian and foreign international companies at the Iran Oil Show-2018.

Azerbaijan, Austria, Spain, Germany, the UAE, the UK, Italy, Belgium, Turkey, Czech Republic, China, Russia, Japan, Sweden, Switzerland, France, Croatia, South Korea, Poland, Netherlands, India, Finland, Hong Kong Bahrain, Kazakhstan, Monaco, Canada, Liechtenstein, Oman, Denmark, Taiwan, the US, Norway, Australia, Brazil, Malaysia and Singapore are among the participants in the exhibition.

The four-day exhibition is sponsored by the Iranian Ministry of Oil and its subsidiary the National Iranian Oil Company.

Among the fields of activities of the participants are development and study of deposits; geophysical equipment and technologies; equipment and technologies; equipment and technologies for drilling; equipment for oil and gas production; heavy engineering: pipes and pipelines; transportation of petroleum products; power generation; petrochemical technologies; service maintenance; pipeline fittings, compressors; safety technologies; welding equipment; waste treatment and recycling.

