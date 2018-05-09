By Trend

The Ministry of textile industry of Turkmenistan has summed up the results of the international tender for the construction of a new textile complex for processing 5,000 tons of fine-fibrous cotton per year in the Babadaykhan etrap (district) of the Akhal velayat (region).

The "Neutral Turkmenistan" newspaper writes that this issue was discussed at a government meeting. At the present stage, close attention is paid to the development of diversified industry on the basis of the richest natural resources, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov is cited in the message.

The measures taken in order to modernize this sector, to create large innovative import-substituting industries, to implement comprehensive reconstruction and to provide with the most advanced technological equipment the existing enterprises are designed to provide a significant increase in the production of quality and competitive products, the message says.

At the same time, the head of state stressed the special requirements for the construction of textile production facilities, which are geographically important to be placed in close proximity to the raw material base.

The textile industry in Turkmenistan is developing on the basis of growth of domestic processing of raw cotton cultivated in the country. Last year, the contractual obligations were exceeded, and over 1.1 million tons of raw cotton were collected.

