By Trend

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said the next weeks will be a test for European signatories of the nuclear deal.

Iran will wait a few weeks as negotiations will be carried out with the European countries before leaving the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action aka nuclear deal) to prove to everyone that the country has tried all peaceful ways possible, Larijani added.

The speaker made the remarks addressing an opening session of Iranian Parliament May 9, following the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal, the Iranian media outlets reported.

After the US side announced its decision on leaving the nuclear deal and re-imposing sanctions against Iran, President Hassan Rouhani said May 8 that he ordered the Foreign Ministry to negotiate with the European countries, China and ‎Russia in coming weeks.‎

“If at the end of this short period we conclude that we can fully benefit from the ‎JCPOA with the cooperation of all countries, the deal would remain,” Rouhani said.

Referring to Rouhani’s statement, Larijani said that Europe must prove that it is capable of settling the international issues.

However, Larijani added that Europe’s behavior in past years indicates that it is hard to trust their preliminary claims on remaining committed to the nuclear deal.

If Europe and major countries, such as Russia, fill this international vacuum following the US withdrawal, then this may be a way to keep the nuclear deal in force, Larijani said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz