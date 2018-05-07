By Trend

Kazakhstan is holding the fourth republican exhibition of domestic producers in Karme exhibition center in Astana, the press service of Baiterek National Managing Holding JSC said in a message.

The exhibition is intended to support and promote small and medium-sized businesses of Kazakhstan.

The event is being held for the fourth time, by the Damu Foundation with the support of the Baiterek NMH.

The list of participants of the exhibition includes over 350 food, construction, furniture and textile, agriculture producers, as well as, manufacturers of specialized machinery and equipment, souvenirs and printing products.

The exhibition will last three days from 5 to 7 May.

Abai Sarkulov, the chairman of the board of the Damu Fund said that the event will allow entrepreneurs to get individual consultations on franchising, which will contribute to the promotion of the qualitative development of small and medium-sized businesses in Kazakhstan through stimulating the growth of franchising relationships and creating conditions for the sharing of experiences of franchise participants.

