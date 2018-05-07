By Trend

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim expressed confidence in full victory of the ruling Justice and Development Party in the parliamentary and presidential election to be held on June 24, Turkish media reported May 7.

Yildirim noted that on June 24 the people of Turkey will teach a worthy lesson to the opposition, which does not meet the interests of the people.

"The ruling party has always defended the interests of the people, and this always bore fruit," the Prime Minister said.

He also noted that after the election, Turkey will become an even stronger country.

Turkey will hold presidential and parliamentary election on June 24.

In the parliamentary election held in Turkey on November 1, 2015, the Justice and Development Party won 49.41 percent of the votes, the People's Republican Party (CHP) - 25.38 percent of the votes, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) - 11.93 percent, the Democratic Party of Peoples (HDP) - 10.7 percent of the votes.

