Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to discuss the situation in the Middle East at talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on May 9, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said on Saturday, TASS reported.

"President Putin invited Prime Minister Netanyahu to join him at the parade for Victory Day over Nazi Germany. The leaders will meet at the Kremlin after the parade."

Netanyahu and Putin agreed to hold a meeting during a phone conversation on April 30, the PM’s Office said.

