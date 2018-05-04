Trend:



Serbia’s Ambassador to Tehran Dragan Todorovic said Iran and Serbia plan to resume charter flights in the near future after a hiatus of nearly 27 years.



At present, Iran’s national flag-carrier airline Iran Air is offering a direct service between Tehran and Belgrade twice a week, Todorovic said on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 31st edition of the Tehran International Book Fair in the capital.



He added that charter flights, operated by the country's private carrier Mahan Air, will be also added to the air route between the two countries soon.



The Serbian envoy further said Tehran and Belgrade look to boost their economic cooperation, adding that the two countries plan to hold a joint economic commission in the Serbian capital in June.



In 2017, the government of Serbia announced that in order to improve bilateral relations as well as to attract tourists and investors to Serbia, it had passed a legislation to abolish visa requirements for citizens of Iran and India intending to travel to the country.



The level of trade between Iran and Serbia stands at $20 million.



Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in February visited Belgrade to explore the avenues for expanding economic relations between the two countries.



In a meeting with his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic, Zarif named oil, gas, petrochemicals, mines, agriculture and IT as some areas appropriate for expansion of ties between the two countries.

