Trend:

Turkmenistan is preparing for participation in the World Expo 2020, to be held in Dubai (UAE), the Turkmen government said May 2.

A pavilion in the national Turkmen style will be created on the site designated for the exposition. The area around the pavilion will be technically equipped and decorated.

The importance of participation of domestic producers in international exhibition and business forums, which open great opportunities for the implementation of the country's export and investment potential, was stressed at one of the meetings of the Turkmen government.

The exhibition in Dubai will be held under the slogan "Connecting minds, creating the future". According to the forecasts, about 25 million guests are expected to be brought to the city during the six months of the exhibition.

The new Dubai Trade Center, specially designed for the exhibition, will be the official site for the World Expo 2020 exhibition pavilion.

