By Kamila Aliyeva

More trade representations of Kazakhstan should be opened in different countries.

This was stated by Kazakh Minister for Investment and Development Zhenis Kassymbek at a government meeting, Kazinform reported.

The minister underlined the undeveloped system of promotion of exports (network of trade missions) abroad and, as a result, weak institutional support for entering new markets.

“Most developed countries today have an extensive network of trade missions. In accordance with the adopted export strategy, it is necessary to continue work on opening representative offices abroad. As approved in the strategy, first of all it is necessary to start with the countries of priority and high export interest: two in both Russia and China, and one in Belarus, India, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Ukraine,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kassymbek also noted the need to introduce new tools for supporting export infrastructure abroad, such as trading houses, trade and logistics centers and warehouses, trade and information centers, as well as attracting trade and consulting companies to export management.

Kazakhstan has two trade representations abroad. Both are located in Russia (in the cities of Novosibirsk and Moscow) and one trade and exhibition pavilion “Kazakhstan” - on the territory of the All-Russian Exhibition Center (VDNKh). The opening of this pavilion in Moscow is planned for June 29 of this year and is timed to the 20th anniversary of Astana. The ministry said that this pavilion, as one of the options, is proposed to be used as the House of Kazakhstan. To date, according, the issue of financing the opening of 11 trade missions abroad is being considered.

This year there is a positive export trend, according to Kassymbek. Thus, for 2 months of 2018, according to the data, exports amounted to more than $8.8 billion, which is 27.4 pecent ($1.9 billion) more than in the same period last year, which amounted to 6.9 billion dollars USA.

The geography of export of goods includes 123 countries. The key markets are China (22.9 pecent), the EAEU (20.8 pecent, including Russia 18 pecent) and EU countries (21.8 pecent), which together account for more than 65 percent of exports. Clear leaders are China and Russia, which are approved as the countries of priority export interest.

