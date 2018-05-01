Trend:

Ararat Mirzoyan, representative of Armenia’s Yelq opposition faction, has put forward the candidacy of the faction’s leader Nikol Pashinyan for the post of prime minister, RIA Novosti news agency reported.

“We propose Nikol Pashinyan's candidacy as the chairman of the Armenian government,” Mirzoyan said at a parliament session.

Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ara Babloyan said that this is an unprecedented phenomenon.

“The majority in the parliament didn’t submit a candidate and is discussing the candidacy proposed by the minority,” Babloyan said, calling for restraint in the discussion of the issue.

Protests led by Pashinyan began in Armenia on April 13 when the opposition argued against the election of former President Serzh Sargsyan as Prime Minister, accusing him of poor governance and deterioration of economic situation in the country.

On April 17, the opposition announced the beginning of a "velvet revolution".

Less than a week later, on April 23, Sargsyan resigned amid continuing protests.

