Trend:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claims on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program are aimed at affecting the upcoming decision of the US on the future of the nuclear deal, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said, Iranian media outlets reported.

On April 30, Netanyahu stated that Iran is continually expanding the range of its nuclear-capable missiles.

According to the statement, Israel has thousands of documents revealing how Tehran allegedly lied to the world after signing the nuclear agreement.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called the deal with Iran harmful, arguing that it did not prevent Iran from creating nuclear weapons, but only delayed it.

He is expected to sign a presidential waiver on sanctions on the Islamic Republic on May 12.

Araqchi referred to Netanyahu’s statement as “childish and ridiculous”.

The top Iranian diplomat added that such allegations against the Islamic Republic have already been proven wrong by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The Islamic Republic does not care about Netanyahu's allegations, Araqchi said, adding that Iran is prepared for any scenario by Trump.

European officials have already held several talks with Tehran, Moscow and Washington as part of a drive to salvage the nuclear deal with Iran that President Donald Trump is threatening to scuttle.

So far, Iran has adhered to the terms of the nuclear deal, as verified by International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors in previous reports since the pact was implemented in January 2016.

