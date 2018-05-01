Trend:

The latest data released by the World Steel Association indicates that steel output in Iran witnessed a significant increase in the third month of 2018 and the Islamic Republic maintained its position as the world 10th largest steel manufacturer.

Iranian crude steel production witnessed a rise by 43.7 percent in March 2018 and stood at 2.35 million tons, the association said in its latest monthly report.

Iran’s crude steel output amounted to 6.81 million tons in January-March 2018, 47 percent more compared to the first quarter of 2017.

The country’s total steel output reached 21.726 million tons in 2017, 21.4 percent more year-on-year.

The Islamic Republic’s steel output throughout 2016 hit 17.895 million tons. The country’s steel output in 2015 stood at 16.11 million tons. Iran produced 16.331 million tons of crude steel in 2014.

Iran was the world’s 10th biggest producer of steel in the January-March of 2018, meanwhile it ranked second in the region after Turkey with 9.54 million tons of output (7.9 percent more year-on-year).

According to the World Steel Association, 426.55 million tons of steel was produced by 64 countries in 2018, 4.1 percent more-year-on-year.

The 64 countries included in the report accounted for approximately 99 percent of total world crude steel production in 2017.

China was the biggest crude steel producer in the world in January-March 2018 with about 212.152 million tons of production, followed by India (26.69 million tons), Japan (26.4 million tons), the US (20.74 million tons), South Korea (17.8 million tons), Russia (16.55 million tons), Germany (11.01 million tons), Turkey (9.54 million tons) and Brazil (8.64 million tons).

