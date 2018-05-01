Trend:

A rally led by Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan has began on April 30 in the Republic Square in the center of Yerevan, RIA Novosti reported.

Earlier, the opposition column marched from the Nzhdeh Square along the central streets of the Armenian capital.

The protesters hold national flags, as well as various posters, including the poster "Russia Armenia Friendship Forever". Opposition addresses the crowd, while Pashinyan is also on the stage.

Several dozen policemen are on duty in the Square where the rally is held. The situation is calm.

Armenia’s opposition launched mass protests against the candidacy of Serzh Sargsyan for prime minister of the country. Rallies have been held in Yerevan since April 13. The opposition accused Sargsyan of poor governance and deteriorating economic situation in the country. On April 17, the opposition announced the beginning of a "velvet revolution".

Less than a week later, on April 23, Sargsyan resigned amid continuing protests.

