Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has met with Under-Secretary-General of the UN Counter-Terrorism Office Vladimir Voronkov, the Turkmen government said in a message.

Voronkov noted Turkmenistan’s active position in the international dialogue on solving topical issues.

The sides expressed confidence in the continuation of cooperation, which will be reflected in new joint projects aimed at both successful implementation of national programs for countering terrorism and extremism and achieving global goals, the message said.

