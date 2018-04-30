Trend:

The leader of the protests in Armenia Nikol Pashinyan was officially nominated by the parliamentary faction Yelq as a candidate for the post of Prime Minister, member of the faction Ararat Mirzoyan told reporters April 30, RIA Novosti reported.

"The faction proposed Pashinyan's candidacy for the post of Prime Minister. Today, Yelq will hold meetings with the other three factions of the Parliament, including the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA)," Mirzoyan said.

The protests began in Armenia on April 13 when the opposition argued against the election of former President Serzh Sargsyan as Prime Minister, accusing him of poor governance and deterioration of economic situation in the country.

On April 17, the opposition announced the beginning of a "velvet revolution".

Less than a week later, on April 23, Sargsyan resigned amid continuing protests

