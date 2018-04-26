Trend:

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) held a seminar in Ashgabat dedicated to indicators of money laundering, terrorism financing and corruption, the OSCE said in a press release.

The event brought together employees of the State Service of Turkmenistan on Countering Economic Crimes, the Ministry of Finance and Economy, financial institutions, law enforcement bodies and real estate and audit companies.

The OSCE experts presented international standards on compliance control in combating corruption, money laundering and terrorism financing. Their presentations focused on the development of internal documents in line with applicable legislation, risk management and the introduction of internal control methods through a double control system and specialized software.

“Combating corruption, money laundering and terrorism financing is a priority political objective, which should be underpinned by the relevant legislative framework, adequate financial, personnel and organizational resources and appropriate tools,” Ambassador Natalya Drozd, head of the OSCE Center in Ashgabat, said.

As part of the seminar, special emphasis was laid on modern indicators of suspicious transactions and deals related to money laundering and terrorism financing. As part of the practical exercises, the participants discussed cases related to the detection of suspicious transactions and deals.

