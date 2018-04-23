Trend:

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA aka nuclear deal), signed between Tehran and the six world powers, cannot be revised.

“President Macron is correct in saying there's no "Plan B" on JCPOA. It's either all or nothing,” the top Iranian diplomat tweeted April 23.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who is trying to convince the US President Donald Trump not to withdraw from the deal, said in an interview on April 22 that there’s no ‘Plan B’ for the accord.

Trump has vowed to withdraw from the Iran deal by May 12 unless US and European negotiators agree to fix what he calls its serious flaws.

Meanwhile, Zarif tweeted that the European leaders should encourage President Trump not just to stay in the nuclear deal, but more importantly to begin implementing his part of the bargain in good faith.