Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has arrived in Uzbekistan on a two-day state visit, the Turkmenistan State News Agency reported April 23.

From the Tashkent International Airport, the motorcade of the Turkmen president proceeded to the Kuksaroy state residence, where in the first half of the day the bilateral talks will be held at the highest level, according to the report.

“The current visit of the Turkmen president to Uzbekistan demonstrates progressive development of interstate relations based on friendship and good-neighborliness, principles of equal mutually beneficial cooperation,” the report said.

In turn, the Uzbek government said in a message that a business forum of representatives of the leading economic structures of the two countries will be held as part of the Turkmen president’s visit.

Following the talks, it is expected that a joint declaration of the two presidents will be adopted and a set of documents will be signed to strengthen cooperation in the political, trade and economic, investment, transport and communication, education and sports fields.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz