Trend:

A conference of representatives of business communities of Tajikistan’s Sughd province and Uzbekistan’s Samarkand region took place in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on April 21, Tajik news agency “ASIA-Plus” reported on April 23.

The delegation of the Sughd province led by Sughd Governor Rajabboy Ahmadzoda reportedly consisted of entrepreneurs, artists, athletes and regional administrators.

An exhibition of goods manufactured by Samarkand and Sughd enterprises was held on the sidelines of the business forum, which resulted in signing of a number of cooperation agreements.

The Tajik entrepreneurs also visited a number of local enterprises and a nut plantation in Samarkand.

It was reported earlier that Uzbekistan and Tajikistan are planning to sign an agreement on strategic partnership.

