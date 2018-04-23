Trend:

Uzbekistan and Canada discussed promotion of cooperation in innovative development of real economy of the Central Asian state, the press service of the Ministry of Innovative Development of Uzbekistan stated on April 23.

According to the statement, the discussion was held within the framework of the meeting between Deputy Minister Sherzod Shermatov and Minister-Counsellor, Senior Trade Commissioner to the Canadian Embassy in the Russian Federation Annick Goulet.

Shermatov noted that the activities of the Uzbek government are currently aimed at maintaining an open and transparent policy and establishing trade and economic relations with foreign partners.

The deputy minister also said that the most promising and valuable resource of Uzbekistan is the hard-working population. It was noted that special attention should be paid to cooperation in personnel training in various areas to further stimulate the export of IT services and the development of outsourcing among the population of Uzbekistan.

He also noted that in order to achieve the goals set by the president, it is important to establish cooperation in implementing innovative approaches to the development of the fuel and energy complex of Uzbekistan through the phased implementation of renewable energy sources use, based on the successful experience of developed countries.

---

