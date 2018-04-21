By Trend

Tajikistan will participate in the Expo 2020, to be hosted by Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Tajik agency ASIA-Plus reported on April 20.

Expo Dubai 2020 will open October 20, 2020 and will run through April 10, 2021, according to Tajikistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI).

By government’s decree, an organizing committee for preparations to participate in Expo Dubai 2020 has been set up. The committee is led by the first deputy prime minister.

The Ministry of Economic Development and Trade (MoEDT), CCI and some other relevant ministries and agencies have been ordered to elaborate measures to ensure proper preparation of Tajikistan for participation in Expo 2020.

The main site of Expo Dubai 2020 will be a 438-hectare area located midway between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The master plan, designed by the American firm HOK, is organized around a central plaza, entitled Al Wasl (meaning "the connection" in Arabic), enclosed by three large pavilions, which will be built by Al-Futtaim Carillion, each one dedicated to a sub-theme. Dubai has also been emphasizing on investments in various sectors, such as economic growth, real estate, environmental avenues and public affairs.

Dubai Expo 2020 also would see a rise in the GDP as predicted by the International Monetary Fund.

UAE selected the theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, sub-themes being Sustainability, Mobility and Opportunity.

The World Expo in Dubai in 2020 will be the first to be held in the Middle East and North Africa & South Asia region (MENA & SA).

Recently, Dubai has made major investments in the real estate sector as well as introduced the world’s largest Solar Power Project, which is all set to start by Expo 2020.

