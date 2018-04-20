By Trend

Kyrgyzstan's First Deputy Minister Dinara Kemelova met with Director of the OSCE Conflict Prevention Center, Ambassador Marcel Pesko, Kyrgyz media outlets reported.

During the meeting, the issues of strengthening fruitful cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the OSCE, including coordination of the OSCE project activities at the regional level, were discussed.

he sides expressed mutual interest in further cooperation in the planning and implementation of regional projects in the countries of Central Asia in order to ensure sustainable development and stability, as well as the application of joint approaches to counter the challenges and threats to the security of all countries in the region.

The sides also discussed the preparation of OSCE Secretary General’s visit to Kyrgyzstan in May 2018.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz