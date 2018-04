By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the situation in Syria in a phone talk with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, the administration of the Turkish president said in a message on April 17.

The two presidents exchanged views on settlement of the Syrian crisis, according to the message.

No other details were reported.

Earlier, President Erdogan held phone talks with leaders of several countries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz