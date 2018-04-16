By Trend

The Iranian government’s revenue through car imports stood at 15,100 billion rials during the first 11 months of the last fiscal year, ended March 20, 2018.

The figure is 27.1 percent less compared to the same period of the preceding year, according to the country’s Central Bank data.

The government revenues of car import taxes was significantly below the forecasted figure for the 11-month period (29,600 billion rials).

Meanwhile the country’s car imports during the same span of time witnessed a rise by 3 percent to $1.653 billion.

The country’s revenue from car import taxes was projected to hit 32,200 billion rials by March 2018, according to the last year's budget.

The Iranian government’s total tax revenues amounted to 921.8 trillion rials during the first 11 months of the last fiscal year, 7.6 percent more year-on-year.

Iranian administration earned 403 trillion rials from direct and 518.7 trillion rials from indirect taxes during the 11-month period.

The Iranian government’s revenues through imports reached 175,900 billion rials in the same span of time, 23.2 percent more year-on-year.

The predicted import tax revenues in budget for the same time period was 160,000 billion rials.

Iran imported 33.93 million tons of goods, worth $47.657 billion during the first 11 months of last fiscal year (March 20-Feb. 20), which indicates 13 percent and 23.6 percent rise in terms of volume and value respectively compared to the same period of preceding year.

