By Trend

Ankara is hosting negotiations between the Minister of National Defense of Turkey Nurettin Canikli and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a message April 16.

Stoltenberg is also expected to meet with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu today, according to the message.

Previously, it was reported that during the meetings, a number of regional issues, including the settlement of the Syrian crisis, the Operation Olive Branch in Syria’s Afrin district, as well as the latest air strikes on chemical facilities in Syria will be discussed.

