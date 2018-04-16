By Trend

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Hassan Rouhani of Iran exchanged views on the current situation in Syria following a missile strike delivered by the United States and its allies, the Kremlin press service said on Sunday after their telephone conversation TASS reported

"The leaders exchanged view on the situation following the missile strike on Syria delivered by the United States and its allies. They agreed that this illegal action is adversely impacting prospects for political settlement in Syria. Vladimir Putin stressed that if such actions done in violation of the United Nations Charter are continued, it will inevitable entail chaos in international relations," the Kremlin said.

The US, UK and France struck multiple government targets in Syria in an early morning operation targeting alleged chemical weapons sites.

The strikes, which hit the capital Damascus as well as two locations near the city of Homs, came following a suspected chemical attack on the Syrian town of Douma last week.

In a briefing at the Pentagon, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford, along with British and French counterparts, announced that three targets in Syria were "struck and destroyed".

Reportedly, the first target was a scientific research center in the greater Damascus area. The military facility was a center for research, development, production and testing of chemical and biological agents, the general said. The second target was a chemical weapons storage facility west of Homs.

“We assess this was the primary location of Syrian sarin and precursor production equipment,” Dunford said. “The third target … contained both a chemical weapons storage facility and an important command post.”

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz