Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has appointed Gadyrgeldi Mushshikov as chairman of the Supreme Control Chamber, the Turkmen government said in a message.

Mushshikov previously served as chairman of the Board at the Senagat joint stock commercial bank.

Earlier it was reported that Chary Gylyjov, who headed the Supreme Control Chamber, was appointed deputy chairman of the Turkmen Cabinet of Ministers, responsible for the trade sector.

The Supreme Control Chamber of Turkmenistan was created in 2007. It was established to strengthen the control over implementation of legal acts on financial and economic activities, preservation, legitimacy and effectiveness of the use and disposal of state property and financial resources.

