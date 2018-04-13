By Trend

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov by his decree has appointed Tachmuhammet Tachmuhammedov as chairman of the board of the Senagat joint-stock commercial bank, the Turkmen government said in a message.

In accordance with another decree, Gadyrgeldi Mushshikov, the bank’s former head, has been appointed chairman of the Turkmen Supreme Control Chamber.

The Senagat joint-stock commercial bank was established in 1989.

The main objective of the bank is to support private entrepreneurs and facilities engaged in trade and production activities.

The bank has a network in all regional centers, as well as in Ashgabat, Turkmenbashi and Serdar cities.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz