By Trend

Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan have discussed the situation in Syria over the phone and pointed to the importance of ensuring the necessary conditions for the work of inspectors from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in that country, TASS reports.

"[The two presidents] expressed concern over the current aggravation of the situation in and around Syria amid allegations about the use of chemical weapons in the city of Douma," the Kremlin press service reported. "[They] stressed the importance of ensuring the necessary conditions for the work of the OPCW inspectors travelling to Syria."

The two leaders spoke out in favor of intensifying the Syrian political settlement process based on UN Security Council Resolution 2254 and the decision made by the Syrian National Dialogue Congress. "[They] agreed to continue bilateral contacts at different levels," the Kremlin press service added.

