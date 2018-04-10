By Trend

The delegation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea led by the Foreign Minister Li Yong Ho will pay an official visit to Tajikistan, the press service of the Tajik Foreign Ministry said in a message.

"The visit of the delegation is scheduled for April 13-15. Lee Yong-ho will hold a meeting with Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Aslov to discuss issues of trade, economic, social and humanitarian cooperation, as well as issues related to security in the world," the message said.

In addition, the Korean minister plans a number of visits with other Tajik officials.

