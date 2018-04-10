By Trend

The Foreign Minister of Lithuania Linas Linkevicius will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan in May 2018.

The date of the visit was revealed during the discussions between the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan and the Lithuanian Ambassador to Uzbekistan Remigijus Motuzas.

The sides also discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, as well as the organization of the visit of the Lithuanian FM to Uzbekistan, and agreed to consider the possibility of holding the next, fifth meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission in 2018 in Tashkent.

Lithuania and Uzbekistan established diplomatic relations in August 1992. Since 2013, the interests of this Baltic country in Uzbekistan are represented by the Lithuanian Embassy in the Russian Federation.

In 2013, The countries established a group on inter-parliamentary cooperation, which plays a major role in expanding ties in the sphere of parliamentarism.

Uzbekistan exports plastic and plastic products, petrochemical products, mechanical equipment, cotton fiber, black metal, fruit and vegetable products to Lithuania.

The list products imported from Lithuania to Uzbekistan includes vehicles, dairy and confectionery products, sugar, chemical fiber, rubber, furniture.

