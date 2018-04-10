By Trend

Russia, Iran and Turkey have no agreed position yet on the assessment of the reports of chemical attacks in Syria and Moscow considers it necessary to thoroughly investigate these incidents, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, TASS reports.



"So far, I cannot speak about an agreed position and so far you see the reaction of the Russian side," Peskov said, replying to a question about whether it was possible to speak about the allies’ agreed position.



"No one has exhaustive information. There have been neither preliminary nor other investigations on this theme so far. It is totally wrong to make conclusions without any check, without any investigation," the Kremlin spokesman said.

