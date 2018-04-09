By Trend

Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov met with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho in Ashgabat, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message April 9.

The parties expressed the need for further intensification of relations between the two countries and discussed proposals for development of various spheres of cooperation, the message said.

The sides also noted the need to develop cooperation as part of international organizations in the issues of strengthening regional and international peace and security, the message noted.

