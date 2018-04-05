By Trend

The Ministry of Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan held the second round of discussions with representatives of the Ministry of Economy and Customs of Turkey on the draft agreement on preferential trade between Uzbekistan and Turkey, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan said in a message.

Presently, the sides work on finalization of the draft agreement on preferential trade, as well as compiling the list of benefits and other privileges applied to a certain scale of products within the trade relations between the two countries.

Following the meeting, the representatives of the both countries agreed to continue negotiations at the expert level with a view to achieve mutually beneficial terms.

Uzbekistan was represented by the experts from the Ministry of Foreign Trade, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Economy, the State Customs Committee, as well as the Uzstandart Agency and Uzbekekspertiza JSC.

