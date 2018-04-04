By Trend

Turkey will fight against terrorist organizations in Syria to the bitter end, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a press conference on the results of the summit on Syria April 4, which was held with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Ankara.

Erdogan noted that PYD terrorist organization is a serious threat to the security of the region, as well as the territorial integrity of Syria.

“Turkey also calls on the world community to contribute to the solution of the Syrian crisis,” the he said.

The Turkish president noted that the Syrian people suffer the greatest losses in the military clashes in Syria, and “we , as guarantor countries, must contribute to the solution of the Syrian crisis”.

A trilateral summit of the presidents of Turkey, Russia and Iran was held today in Ankara.

The summit’s main topic is the settlement of the Syrian conflict.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz