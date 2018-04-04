By Trend

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani underlined that Syria’s territorial integrity must be respected.

He made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Russian and Turkish counterparts Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

Rouhani said that Iran, Russia and Turkey have the main role in establishing ceasefire in the crisis-hit country, the state-run IRINN TV reported April 4.

Meanwhile he accused certain countries, including the US, of supporting terrorists groups in Syria.

