The countries must not distinguish among terrorist organizations, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the press-conference following the summit in Ankara April 4.

A trilateral summit of the presidents of Turkey, Russia and Iran, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani, has kicked off in Ankara today.

The summit’s main topic is the settlement of the Syrian conflict.

Erdogan said that Turkey is ready to restore infrastructure in all Syrian lands liberated from terrorists.

“Security has been ensured in all areas where the Turkish Armed Forces have completed military operations,” the Turkish president added.

“The Syrian people are losing most of all in the military clashes in Syria, and we, as guarantor countries, must contribute to the solution of the Syrian crisis,” the president stressed.

